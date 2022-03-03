Markeith Loyd sentenced to death for murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton

Convicted killer Markeith Loyd on Thursday was sentenced to death for the killing Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton in 2017.

In December, the jury recommended the death penalty, but the judge had the final say.

After the sentence was read, Loyd made an outburst in the courtroom before being led out. Clayton's family was in the courtroom for the sentencing.

Loyd is accused of causing more trouble in jail as he awaits his punishment. The Orange County Jail confirms he was in some sort of incident with jailers Tuesday night.

Loyd is also accused of attacking two corrections officers on Monday.

Lt. Clayton was killed in 2017 outside an Orlando Walmart as she tried to arrest Loyd for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Lt. Clayton’s family told the court they agree with the jurors’ decision of the death penalty.

Loyd is already serving a life sentence for Dixon’s murder.

