Markeith Loyd, Orlando man who killed pregnant girlfriend, lieutenant to remain on death row, court rules

An Orlando man convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend and a police lieutenant in 2017 will remain on death row, a Florida high court ruled Thursday.

Markeith Loyd attempted to appeal his charges and convictions of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Jan. 9, 2017, Loyd, who was 41 at the time, was on the run for the murders of his girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and their unborn baby.

A witness spotted Loyd at a Walmart checkout line and alerted Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton that he was inside the store.

Lt. Clayton went inside the store commanding Loyd to get on the ground. He rushed behind a pillar, reemerged, and then shot Lt. Clayton who fell to the ground.

He then stood over Lt. Clayton before shooting her in the neck, court records show.

Another officer who pursued Loyd in the parking lot shot at him twice, but missed. Loyd then ran to an apartment complex and pointed a gun at a man's face demanding his car keys.

Loyd evaded police up until Jan. 17, 2017, when officers found him inside a house.

During Loyd's trial, a clinical and forensic psychologist testified that he met the legal definition of insanity at the time, court records show.

Prosecutors pointed to Loyd's Facebook posts which highlighted his critical and hateful views on race and the police.

Loyd was found guilty on all five counts of the indictment and later sentenced to death by a jury.

His legal team raised 13 challenges to his convictions.