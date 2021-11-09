Markeith Loyd: Defense pushes to show videos, photos from arrest during sentencing

Convicted killer Markeith Loyd was back in an Orange County courtroom on Tuesday.

Last week, Markeith Loyd was found guilty of all five counts in his second murder trial, including the first-degree murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton. Before this, he had already been convicted of first-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and her unborn child.

The penalty phase for Loyd’s second murder trial is scheduled to start in early December at the Orange County Courthouse. For Dixon’s death, Loyd received life in prison. He could receive the penalty for Lt. Clayton’s murder if the jury decides.

MORE NEWS: Travis Scott, Live Nation face more than a dozen lawsuits over deadly Astroworld event

A hearing was held on Tuesday to focus on slides presented by an expert for the defense.

The state and defense are arguing what jurors should be allowed to see during the sentencing phase.

The defense wants to enter two videos and three photographs from the night Loyd was arrested and beaten by officers.

"Was then met with law enforcement, kicked to the face, and beaten severely afterward. So it's not just the injuries he sustained," a defense attorney said. "It's the totality of the circumstances of the arrest."

A prosecutor countered, stating that "we believe the video is inflammatory. If Mr. Loyd is going to be permitted to testify about what occurred, that video should not be admitted."

MORE NEWS: SpaceX Crew-3 prepares for Wednesday launch after multiple delays

On Jan. 9, 2017, Lt. Clayton tried to arrest Loyd in the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon. She was fatally shot outside of a Walmart near Princeton St. and John Young Parkway.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.