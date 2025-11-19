Mark Allen Geralds, convicted of killing Panama City mother, set to die by lethal injection next month

The Brief Mark Allen Geralds, 58, is scheduled to die by lethal injection next month. Geralds was sentenced to death in 1990 for the murder of Tressa Lynn Pettibone. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Geralds' death warrant on Nov. 7.



A Florida man is scheduled to be executed for a 1989 murder next month.

What we know:

Mark Allen Geralds, 58, was convicted and sentenced to death for the first-degree murder of Panama City mother of two, Tressa Lynn Pettibone.

Geralds will die by lethal injection on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.

This decision comes after a jury found Geralds guilty of first degree murder, armed robbery, burglary of a dwelling, and theft of an automobile and recommended the death sentence. In March 1990, a judge sentenced him to death.

Geralds sought post-conviction relief – claiming he was denied an impartial jury due to pretrial publicity and ineffective council. Geralds claimed the prosecution attempted to "inflame the minds and passions of the jurors. But a jury recommended his death in a 12 to 0 vote.

On Nov. 7, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Geralds' death warrant.

What is Geralds convicted of?

Geralds was convicted of the murder of Tressa Lynn Pettibone.

What happened?

On Feb. 1, 1989, Pettibone's eight-year-old son arrived home from school and found his mother on the kitchen floor with three stab wounds.

Pettibone was stabbed twice in the neck – though a medical examiner said she was alive after these wounds because of bleeding found in the tissues – and stabbed once in the left torso. The stabbing to her torso – hitting the trachea and the right carotid artery, court reports said – was fatal.

A knife was found in the kitchen sink.

Pettibone was also bound with plastic tie at least 20 minutes before her death. The plastic tie was later found in Geralds' car, court reports said.

Stolen items

Geralds stole various jewelry items – including a herringbone necklace, which he pawned – a pair of sunglasses – which he gave to his friend – and Pettibone's Mercedes – which was found in the parking lot of a nearby school. Seven-thousand dollars hidden in the home was not stolen, a court report said.

Geralds' sister later testified that she was aware that Geralds had previously been involved in stealing automobiles.

‘Premeditated’

At the sentencing, a trial court said the murder was committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.

Through an investigation, it was found that Geralds – who worked for the Pettibone's as a carpenter by doing work on their home for months – approached the family at a mall one week before the murder.

At this time, Pettibone told Geralds her husband was out of town on a business trip.

Later, Geralds approached the son at a video arcade and asked when his father would be back from his trip and when his sister left and would be home from school.