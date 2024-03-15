Wildwood woman kidnapped from home, police say

article

A 60-year-old woman was kidnapped from a home in Sumter County on Thursday night – and now police are looking for the man accused of doing it.

Marivel Dunn was forcefully taken from 6056 Hall Place in Wildwood, according to police. James Savage, 55, is accused of punching and pulling Dunn by her hair and forcefully slamming her into the ground before forcing her into his vehicle. Dunn tries to get out of the car, but Savage blocked her and closed the car door on her. This incident was captured on video surveillance footage.

Dunn is considered "missing and endangered" at this time, police said.

James Savage is accused of kidnapping Marivel Dunn on March 14, 2024. (Photo: Wildwood Police Department)

Savage, who drives a 2018 Mercedes-Benz S series with Florida tag MNMBENZ, allegedly fled the area before law enforcement arrived at the Wildwood residence. The Mercedes-Benz was last seen heading toward Marion County on U.S. 301, passing County Road 102, at around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday.

This Mercedes-Benz was located on Friday morning, but Savage and Dunn were not with the vehicle, police said. Their whereabouts are still unknown.

Police said they might be traveling in Dunn's vehicle, a 2020 black BMW 330i with Florida tag CD60JE, or on foot.

Dunn was last seen wearing a black tank top, green shorts and black and brown flip flops.

Police said Dunn and Savage were last known to be in a "domestic relationship" and have lived together at a few unverified locations. They both have ties to Sumter, Marion and Palm Beach counties.

Their phones have been turned off, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Dunn or Savage's location is urged to contact the Wildwood Police Department at 352-330-1355. If you see Dunn or Savage, call 911 immediately.