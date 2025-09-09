Marion County tree falls on 120-gallon propane tank, causing large gas leak: officials

The Brief A tree fell on a 120-gallon propane tank Tuesday morning in Marion County. The fallen tree caused a large gas leak in the area. No one was injured during the incident, and no residents were evacuated.



A large gas leak was reported Tuesday morning in Marion County after a tree fell on a 120-gallon propane tank, officials say.

What we know:

Units with Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) were dispatched in reference to a gas leak around 7:03 a.m. on Tuesday at the 1400 block of NE 59th St. in Ocala. The 911 caller said a tree had fallen on a 120-gallon propane tank, causing a large leak.

(Credit: Marion County Fire Rescue)

The first MCFR engine arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m. and found the propane tank half full and actively leaking with a downed tree resting on top of it.

Additional crews quickly responded to assist, and firefighters worked to secure the tank. The officials used multi-gas detectors to monitor conditions until the scene was stabilized.

(Credit: Marion County Fire Rescue)

No one was injured during the incident, and no residents were evacuated.

What they're saying:

"Thanks to the quick response and teamwork of our crews, this potentially dangerous situation was brought under control without further incident," MCFR officials said.