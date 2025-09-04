Marion County teen accused of causing $10K in damage to church

The Brief A 13-year-old boy is charged with burglary and petty theft after allegedly damaging St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church. The teen allegedly broke windows, instruments, and stole property from inside the sanctuary. This is the second break-in at the church this year, with repairs estimated at $10,000.



A 13-year-old boy is accused of breaking into a Marion County church and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage, according to deputies.

What we know:

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in Marion County after allegedly breaking into St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, causing roughly $10,000 in damage.

Deputies say he shattered windows, broke instruments, and stole a lawnmower and a speaker. He was charged with burglary and petty theft.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the teen allegedly targeted the church or whether he acted alone. Authorities have not disclosed whether he has prior arrests or any connection to previous vandalism at the church.

The backstory:

The pastor discovered the damage on Sunday, including significant destruction inside the sanctuary. The church had previously been vandalized in July, but the pastor had repaired the earlier damage.

What they're saying:

The suspect reportedly told deputies he had never been to the church before. The pastor expressed concern over repeated vandalism, prompting law enforcement involvement.

