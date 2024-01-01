Marion County standoff ends after deputies shoot, kill man who allegedly pointed gun at them

A man has died after he was shot by Marion County deputies on Sunday after he allegedly fired shots into the air and pointed a gun at deputies, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Marion County deputies were called to a home in the 6600 block of SW 19th Avenue Road shortly after noon on Sunday after 911 calls reported a man firing a gun inside and outside his home, MCSO said in a news release.

As deputies arrived, they heard more gunshots, resulting in a long standoff. Eventually, the man left his house and fired more rounds into the air, MCSO said, before then pointing the gun toward deputies. The man was then shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

MCSO identified the man on Monday as 41-year-old Steven Clark Jr.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure. The deputies involved in the shooting have also been placed on paid administrative leave pending that investigation, which is also normal protocol in deputy-involved shootings.

"I will continue to do all I can to protect our citizens and my deputies. If you threaten a life, we will stop you," said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said in a written statement.