Marion County shelter reaches capacity; adoption fees waived for April

article

Are you looking for a new furry family member?

Marion County Animal Services is currently overcrowded and is looking for loving families to adopt its shelter residents.

The shelter put out a plea on Facebook saying it "truly needs good people to come forward and adopt. Dog adoptions are our most urgent need." Adoption fees are being temporarily waived for April in hopes of getting the animals adopted faster.

MORE NEWS: Florida dog named 'TobyKeith' breaks record as oldest in the world

"We know that most people find small dogs more desirable than the ones at our shelter, but please consider that some of our dogs are big, but easy to handle."

Advertisement

The shelter is located at 5701 SE 66th St. in Ocala. You can check out all the adoptable pets on the Marion County Animal Services website.