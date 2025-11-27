Marion County firefighters facing kidnapping, battery charges attend first court appearance

The Brief Four Marion County firefighters were arrested on Nov. 26 after they allegedly battered and kidnapped another employee. Kaylee Bradley, 25, Tate Trauthwein, 19, Edward Kenny, 22, Seth Day, 22, attended their intal hearing Thursday in jail before Judge Kissner. No information about bond is known at this time.



Four Marion County Fire Rescue firefighters made their first appearance before a Marion County judge, Thursday, after they were accused of beating, robbing and kidnapping a fellow employee. The Marion County Sheriff's office referred to this incident as a "violent hazing."

In an incident at a Marion County firehouse, a 19-year-old employee was beaten with his own belt, waterboarded and dragged across the parking lot by firefighters at the station, the sheriff's office said. Fire Chief James Banta said he was "disgusted" by the alleged treatment to the victim.

Four firefighters with Marion County Fire Rescue were charged after authorities say they battered and kidnapped a man.

What we know:

Kaylee Bradley, 25, Tate Trauthwein, 19, Edward Kenny, 22, Seth Day, 22, appeared before a Marion County judge on Thursday.

The Marion County Courthouse was closed due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The judge did not allow media into the courtroom at the jail.

Deputies: teen employee beaten, waterboarded

The backstory:

In a Nov. 16 "hazing incident," at Marion County Fire Rescue's Fire Station 21 in Ocala, an employee with Marion County Fire Rescue was beaten with his own belt, Sheriff Billy Woods said – all over a TikTok video the victim had.

The victim's underwear was removed, and he was hit again with his belt, Woods said.

The individuals were also charged with kidnapping due to allegedly dragging the victim across a parking lot, taking him from one place to another. Some of the firefighters were charged with robbery when they took the victim's phone.

The victim was later waterboarded three times with a towel. The victim made it clear this was outside of what he thought could be perceived as a minor offense, the sheriff said. The incident lasted around 20 minutes, a report said, and ended when the victim received a call for service, a defendant explained to detectives, a report narrative said.

Marion County Fire Rescue supervisors were made aware of the allegations and immediately notified the sheriff's office.

"Unfortunately, they took it to this level," Woods said.

Mugshots of the four individuals were not provided, the sheriff's office said – citing a Florida law 119 in which law enforcement are exempt.

Who was arrested?

Four Marion County Fire Rescue firefighters were arrested.

Kaylee Bradley, 25, – a paramedic who's been with the department for two years – was arrested for robbery and principal accessory to robbery.

Tate Trauthwein, 19, – a firefighter/EMT who's been with the department for one year – was arrested for robbery and principal accessory to robbery.

Edward Kenny, 22, – an EMT who's been with the department for three years – was arrested for robbery and principal accessory to robbery.

Seth Day, 22, – a firefighter/EMT who's been with the department for two years – was arrested for robbery and principal accessory to robbery.

Following their arrests, the four firefighters were terminated, Marion County Fire Rescue Chief James Banta said Nov. 26. The firehouse where this occurred did not have a fire chief assigned, Banta confirmed. A lieutenant and captain are assigned there, he said. It's not known if the lieutenant or captain witnessed the incident. Mugshots of the individuals were not released.

"These individuals involved in this incident forfeited their right to wear this uniform," Banta said.

Fire chief responds

Marion County Fire Rescue Chief James Banta said there's department policies in place to address behavior, core values and hazing.

"We teach that from the get-go when we hire employees," he said. The department will also be doing some retraining - specifically focusing on leadership, Banta said during a Nov. 26 press conference.

"This isn't going to be tolerated. If it is occurring, and we're not aware of it, then we need to know that," Banta said.

Open criminal investigation

A criminal case is ongoing as officials are looking further into the actions of these four individuals.

The case may include the actions or inactions of other firefighters at the station that day, Banta said.

"We will not tolerate a culture or environment where misconduct can go unreported," he said.

The victim, 19, remains an employee of Marion County Fire Rescue, Banta confirmed. He's been working with the department for one year.