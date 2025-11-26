Deputies: 4 Marion County Fire Rescue employees arrested for battery, kidnapping

The Brief Four Marion County Fire Rescue employees are facing serious charges linked to kidnapping, battery and robbery, the Marion County Sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office will hold an 11:15 a.m. press conference Wednesday morning in Ocala to provide more details. It's not known what incident these charges arose from.



Some Marion County Fire Rescue employees are facing serious charges linked to kidnapping, battery and robbery, the Marion County Sheriff's office reported Wednesday.

What we know:

The Marion County Sheriff's office said four employees with the Marion County Fire Rescue were arrested for kidnapping, battery and robbery. The sheriff's office reported these arrests on Nov. 26.

The sheriff's office will hold an 11:15 a.m. press conference Wednesday morning in Ocala to provide more details.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Marion County Sheriff's office for more information.

What we don't know:

The identity of these employees has not been publicly released at this time. It's not known what incident these charges arose from.