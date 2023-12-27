Marion County Fire Captain Chris Trubelhorn returns home after 2-month stay in hospital

article

Marion County Fire Rescue Captain Chris Trubelhorn has returned home after spending two months in the hospital with severe injuries from battling a fire back in November.

On Nov.1st, Trubelhorn sustained severe burns while responding to a structure fire in Marion County, firefighters said. He was transported to Shands Teaching Hospital in Gainesville where he received over ten surgeries in the past two months, according to MCFR. Trubelhorn has since returned home for the first time since the incident, MCFR announced in a social media post.

Fire Chief James Banta describes the 18-year-veteran of Marion County Fire Rescue as someone who has shown "strength and determination" throughout his time with the department.

"As he continues to heal at home, we ask that everyone continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers," Banta said.



