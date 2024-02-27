Marion County deputies respond to deadly shooting near Citra

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office are responding to a shooting death outside Citra.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies arrived at a residence off of NE 175th St. Rd. to discover a deceased woman whose identity was not immediately released. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area as deputies work to identify and locate a possible suspect.

"Major Crimes detectives responded and have begun to investigate this incident as a homicide," the sheriff's office wrote in social media post.

This is believed to be an isolated incident, investigators said.