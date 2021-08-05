Marion County deputies investigate shooting death of 18-year-old

article

Marion County investigators are looking for whoever shot an 18-year-old man found Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of NW 42nd Street.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to that scene around 1 p.m. that day after getting numerous calls of shots being fired.

They arrived to find that a man, later identified as Wintrell Jones, had been shot.

Deputies rendered medical aid until Fire Rescue arrived and transported Jones to a hospital, where he died.

Sheriff's detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP (7868) and reference tip 21-53.