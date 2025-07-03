Marcos Lopez arrest: Osceola County approves forensic audit of sheriff’s office, requested by interim sheriff

The Brief Osceola County officials have approved funding for a forensic audit of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at the request of Interim Sheriff Christopher Blackmon. The audit follows the arrest of suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez, who faces federal racketeering charges linked to an alleged illegal gambling operation. While the exact scope of the audit has not been disclosed, county leaders say it will focus on specific areas of concern within the agency’s operations.



Osceola County officials announced their approval for a forensic audit of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Interim Sheriff Christopher Blackmon requested the audit.

Sheriff Blackmon was named sheriff following the arrest of suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez on June 5, 2025.

Why was Marcos Lopez arrested?

The backstory:

Lopez has been charged with two federal counts of conspiracy to commit racketeering and racketeering connected to an alleged multi-million-dollar illegal gambling house that operated for years in Osceola County. Lopez has pleaded not guilty to the charges. On June 26, 2025, Lopez was released from the Lake County Jail on bond.

Why is the forensic audit being done?

What we know:

According to a statement released Thursday, County Manager Don Fisher and Sheriff Blackmon recently met to discuss key issues related to the sheriff’s office, including its upcoming budget review. During those discussions, Blackmon expressed interest in conducting a forensic audit of certain aspects of the agency's operations.

What they're saying:

Osceola County released a statement in regard to the audit:

"County Manager Don Fisher and Sheriff Christopher Blackmon recently met to discuss key matters of importance to the Sheriff’s Office, including its budget, which is soon due for County review and approval later this year. During these discussions, Sheriff Blackmon expressed interest in having a forensic audit conducted regarding certain aspects of the Sheriff’s Office, and the County Manager agreed to provide the funds necessary to engage a qualified auditor that specializes in law enforcement and forensic audits. The ultimate decision to engage the auditor remains in Sheriff Blackmon’s purview. The County continues to support Sheriff Blackmon and the heroic men and women of the Sheriff’s Office."

Details about what aspects of the agency may be audited were not disclosed.