Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for hit-and-run death of UCF student

A judge on Wednesday sentenced a man in the deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a University of Central Florida student.

It was a very emotional hearing as friends and family of London Harrell took the stand with tearful stories about their loss. They were hoping the suspect would get the maximum penalty of 20 years. Instead, Yousuf Hasan was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

During this virtual court hearing, the camera was at an awkward angle. While it was difficult to see everyone, talking and crying could be heard as witnessed described the night the 21-year-old Harrell was hit and killed by a car last year.

Hasan pleaded no contest to charges of leaving the scene of a crash with a death. Hasan’s parents took the stand asking the judge for mercy, saying their son, who is married and has a child and is remorseful about the deadly crash.

Hasan also took the stand crying and apologizing to Harrell’s family and friends.

"I just wish one day you guys find it in your hearts to forgive me," he said. "Life is not fair. I’m really sorry."

Harrell's mother, Paula Cobb, said she finally received justice.

"It will never bring her back, but it was great to have him off the street for 12 years and give him the opportunity to truly reform," she said

Harrell's father, Mike Harrell, added, “You can’t exchange 12 years in jail, eight years probation for a life.”

Harrell’s friends said they have dealt with depression and anxiety since the hit and run took place.

