Manhunt continues for third teen accused of shooting at Orlando police officers

Orlando police officers continue to search for a third suspect in a shooting incident involving officers.

Detectives said three teenagers shot at a police vehicle on Monday.

"It was like three or four pops. ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop!’" said Orlando resident Chris James. "It was very frightening."

Investigators said the black jeep in which two officers were riding was riddled with bullets. It happened along South Lakeland Avenue and Jacobs Place, at one o’clock in the afternoon.

"What we saw back here is pretty disturbing," Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said.

Two special enforcement division officers approached the teens and Rolon said the teens started shooting, even before the officers had a chance to address them.

"Clearly labeled ‘police,’ but keep this in mind, they never had a chance to get out of their car before contact could be made with these individuals. The literally returned fire from the inside of their car."

Police caught two of the three suspects, one of whom was injured. A third is still on the run.

Parents with kids who walk home from Orange Center Elementary had to pick them up for safety as the manhunt went on nearby.

"It’s still dangerous. Don’t know where he at," said Chiantia King. "There’s kids walking home and stuff. It's crazy."

Dave Davis was also waiting for his child outside, "It’s pretty scary, it's pretty scary. The schools are right here."

As officers search for the third suspect, residents said they will be on alert.

"Most importantly have myself armed as well," explained Patricia Murphy.

After hearing the gunshots Chris James said, "I’ll stay in the house, really, stay inside."

The officers were in that area after receiving a tip about a crime. If you have information about the third suspect call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

