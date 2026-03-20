Pregnant Florida woman, older woman attacked in Millenia road-rage; officer bit by suspect: Affidavit

The Brief An Orlando woman allegedly punched a pregnant woman, attacked an older woman, and bit an officer while being arrested, records show. Mandolyn Ann Shaffer-Brockwell, 37, was arrested and booked into jail on multiple charges, including battery, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and burglary.



A Florida woman is facing charges after she allegedly punched a pregnant woman in the face, attacked an older woman who tried to help, and then bit an officer who was placing her under arrest – all stemming from an apparent road-rage incident near the Mall of Millenia, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Mandolyn Ann Shaffer-Brockwell, 37, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2026, and booked into jail on charges of:

Battery on a person 65 years or older

Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer

Burglary of a conveyance with assault/battery

Resisting an officer with violence

Video: Suspect ditches vehicle and jumps on hood of victim's vehicle

The Orlando Police Department shared an edited video montage of the alleged incident on its Facebook page. The beginning of the video appears to be surveillance video that shows the alleged suspect leaving her vehicle and jumping on the hood of one of the victim's vehicles.

It then appears she opens the door, where she allegedly assaulted the woman.

Two victims: Pregnant woman and an older woman who tried to help

The backstory:

The incident happened shortly before noon on Feb. 23, 2026, near Millenia Blvd. and Millenia Plaza Way, right in the heart of the Millenia mall and shopping plaza.

A woman said she was turning onto Millenia Blvd. when the driver of a white Kia, later identified as the suspect, Mandolyn A. Shaffer-Brockwell, kept stopping her vehicle short distances in front of her.

The woman honked, and attempted to change lanes to get away from her.

Screengrab from video shared by Orlando Police Department.

""The victim" informed the Kia cut across two lanes of traffic, got out, and jumped on the hood of (the victim's) white Kia Carnival," the report said.

"Honk at me again, (expletive)," the suspect reportedly said.

The woman told police that Shaffer-Brockwell jumped on the hood of her vehicle, then opened the driver's side door, and began to hit and punch her in the face. The woman told the suspect that she was pregnant and had a child in the car.

At a nearby light, another woman, 68, saw what was happening and got out of her vehicle to help, according to the report. "Get back in your (expletive) car," the suspect told her, the report said. She then scratched and hit the woman's face.

Police observed scratches on the older woman's face.

FOX 35 contacted both victims, who declined to be interviewed.

Report: Officer bit during the arrest

Screengrab from video shared by Orlando Police Department.

Police said Shaffer-Brockwell resisted being detained or arrested. Bodycam video released by OPD shows the woman pulling her hands away, while one hand is handcuffs. She is taken to the ground, where another officer attempts to help.

"Don't bite me," an officer yelled.