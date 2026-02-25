Police: Miami woman bit, kicked officers during arrest stemming from Orlando road rage incident

The Brief A Miami woman is accused of attacking two women and two deputies after a reported road rage incident in Orlando. Witnesses reported that Mandolyn Shaffer-Brockwell, 37, got out of her car in traffic and started hitting another driver. While officers attempted to put Shaffer-Brockwell, she bit one officer and kicked another, the report said.



A Florida woman is accused of attacking a law enforcement officer, as well as a 67-year-old woman, in a road rage incident in Orlando.

What we know:

Officers with the Orlando Police Department responded to the area of Millenia Boulevard and Millenia Plaza Way, just before noon on Feb. 23.

A 35-year-old female witness told officers that a driver repeatedly braked in front of her and when she honked and attempted to change lanes, the driver cut across lanes of traffic, exited her car and jumped on the hood of her car. The driver – identified as Mandolyn Shaffer-Brockwell, 37, from Miami – then opened a door and hit the 35-year-old in the face and fist, she told police.

As other drivers came to help, the 35-year-old was able to drive to the hospital and call police. She didn't appear to have injuries and her vehicle wasn't damaged, the report said.

A 67-year-old woman was at a red light – witnessing the incident, she told officers. When she attempted to help the 35-year-old, Shaffer-Brockwell scratched her in the face, she told officers.

Shaffer-Brockwell is facing four charges stemming from a reported road rage incident on Feb. 23, including battery on a person 65 years or older, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, burglary of conveyance with assault/battery and resisting an officer with violence.

When an officer attempted to place Shaffer-Brockwell in handcuffs, she physically resisted – removing her hand from her body, an arrest affidavit said. She also bit the officer on the arm and kicked a second, the report said.

What's next:

Mandolyn Shaffer-Brockwell was transported to the Orange County Booking and Release Center.