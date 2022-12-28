Manatee cams: Livestream Florida's beloved marine mammal in natural springs

Manatees are known to wander Florida waterways, but the best time to see them is during chilly weather.

Cold weather can be harmful to beloved state marine mammal, – as they may suffer from cold stress or hypothermia – so they typically head to state springs where the temperature is the same year-round (roughly 70 degrees), and huddle among each other for warmth.

If you're up for taking a road trip to see them in person, there are several springs around Florida, including Blue Spring State Park in Orange City. If you prefer to see them from the comfort of your home or office, live-streaming is available online, with some cameras even nestled beneath the surface, for an underwater view of the manatees. Watch live in the video players below:

BLUE SPRING

HOMOSASSA SPRINGS