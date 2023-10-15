Man, woman dead in Marion County double homicide, deputies say

A man and woman were both found dead with gunshot wounds Sunday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Around 11 a.m., deputies said they responded to a home in Whispering Sands at SE 28th St and SE 52 Ave regarding a ‘suspicious accident.’

When they arrived, they found a man and woman both dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

The MCSO is asking the public for help with the case. If you saw anything in the early morning hours related to the incident, call detective Joe Miller at 352-369-6806.

If you wish to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.