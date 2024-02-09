Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for man who walked out of Sanford jewelry store with $90,000 worth of Cuban links

By Kiah Armstrong
Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man who took a tray of gold chains from a jewelry store.

According to an X post, the man walked into Gold King Fine Jewelers and took a tray of Cuban link gold chains worth $90,000. 

Photos posted by the Sanford Police Department on X show the man taking off in a Black Mustang. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department. 