VIDEO: Man arrested after trying to kidnap 4-year-old boy at Florida Walmart, deputies say

A man has been arrested after he was caught on surveillance video trying to kidnap a 4-year-old boy at a Walmart store in Lehigh Acres last week, deputies said.

Pintueles Hernandez was arrested at his home on a charge of false imprisonment of a child 13 years old and under, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release posted on social media.

On Dec. 29, deputies responded to the store for an attempted kidnapping. Deputies were told a man had tried to snatch the child away from his family by grabbing the child and walking away with him.

(Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities immediately reviewed the store's surveillance footage and spotted the man walking up to the boy shopping with his family, grabbing him by his wrist and forcing him to go in his direction, allegedly telling the boy, "Let's go." A family member intervened and pulled the child back.

(Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies were able to quickly identify and locate the suspect by using advanced technology.

"What this criminal did is incredibly disturbing," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. "I never want anyone in Lee County to feel unsafe, especially going on a simple shopping trip. My team will stop at NOTHING to ensure criminals like this face the consequences of their actions."