Man threatens Volusia Sheriff's Office helicopter crew again, deputies say: 'The devil is going to kill you'

A man from DeLand who previously threatened to shoot down the Volusia Sheriff's Office helicopter has been arrested again for approaching and screaming at the crew, according to deputies.

Robert Moni was arrested Sunday on three counts of aggravated stalking.

The 59-year-old man showed up to the Air One hangar on Saturday, screaming at the crew and staff, deputies said. Officials said Moni was screaming from across a fence and also in front of the building.

Moni allegedly told employees that they were "evil," adding that "the devil is going to kill you, and I am going to help."

Moni is no stranger to Volusia Sheriff's Office deputies, who have previously encountered the man who believes helicopters "are part of a conspiracy spying on him and/or causing him concussions by flying over his home," the sheriff's office said in a press release. Moni also said "Air One is giving him concussions every time they fly over" his house, according to an arrest affidavit.

In 2018, the man was arrested after threatening to shoot down Air One.

Moni was booked into in the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remains without bond.