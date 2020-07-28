Man thanks FOX 35 for helping him receive $1,000 Orange CARES grant

Some FOX 35 viewers say they're grateful to the station for helping them after being denied grant money.

Brad Hughes says he finally got a $1,000 grant through the Orange CARES Individual and Family Assistance Program thanks to FOX 35 News.

"They eventually called us back and were very, very helpful."

Hughes said he was originally denied the money twice because of a glitch in the system, so he came to us for help.

FOX 35 got answers and put him in contact with someone from the program.

"They kind of explained how it happened. It was kind of an automated thing. And then the gentleman proceeded to help us and we eventually ended up getting approved," Hughes said.

According to an Orange County spokesperson, last week, 100 applicants were inadvertently denied because of the glitch.

Officials reviewed the cases again to determine who was eligible.

"I talked to the guy for about 10 minutes and he was very apologetic and very helpful," Hughes said.

The portal has been open and shut down five different times due to demand.

Out of more than 38,000 applications, the county says 85 percent have been approved.

FOX 35 reporter Valerie Boey: "I guess glitches can happen right?"

Hughes: "Yeah, it happens sometimes. I worked in IT, so I get things happen. It’s about how you make it right. That is what people remember."

As Orange County continues to process applications, officials hope to reopen the portal again soon.

"This is gonna get me through October," Hughes said.

Many people are relieved to be receiving their $1,000 grant after FOX 35 stepped in.

Another viewer by the name of Francis Diaz got her money on Monday.

She wrote this message saying: “My application has been approved. Thank you so much and may God Bless you and your family.”

Meanwhile, as Hughes searches for a new job, it gives him some comfort knowing he has money to pay bills.

"Thank you FOX 35. It was so great. Thank you so much."