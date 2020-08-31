Man surrenders after hours-long standoff in Kissimmee

article

A standoff in Kissimmee is over after an hours-long standoff Monday morning.

Law enforcement responded to the area of Viscount Circle in the Lindfields subdivision in reference to a domestic violence incident.

Deputies say it started overnight when a woman called 911 and said her boyfriend shot at her.

The uninjured woman told deputies that she was able to get out of the home after her boyfriend fell asleep.

Deputies responded to the home to find the suspect being uncooperative.

Officials say they had to use chemical agents during the standoff, but were able to speak with the suspect who eventually came out of the home.

Investigators say the couple has a history of domestic violence.

The suspect is facing attempted murder and aggravated battery charges, among others.