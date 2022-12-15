Man struck, killed in Sanford near intersection of 1st Street and Mangoustine Ave.

A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a busy roadway in Sanford on Thursday evening, authorities say.

Around 9 p.m., Sanford police officers responded to the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) after it was reported that a man was struck by a passing vehicle. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Hispanic man who was injured. He was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A man was struck and killed near the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) in Sanford, Florida, Dec. 15, 2022. The driver remained on scene, authorities said.

A man was struck and killed near the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) in Sanford, Florida, Dec. 15, 2022. The driver remained on scene, authorities said.

A man was struck and killed near the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) in Sanford, Florida, Dec. 15, 2022. The driver remained on scene, authorities said.

Investigators said the driver remained on the scene. The identity of the pedestrian was not immediately released.