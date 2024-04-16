'Garbage man' shot at McDonald's, Ocoee police say
OCOEE, Fla. - A man was shot while at a McDonald's' drive-thru restaurant on Silver Star Road in Ocoee, according to police.
Multiple witnesses reported that the victim was seen lying on his back with several gunshot wounds.
He was flown to a local hospital on Wednesday where he received treatment. His current condition is unknown.
A witness told police that he heard five "deep" gunshots while in the drive-thru.
No additional details were released.