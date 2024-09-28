Man shot in Orange County, deputies say

Officials in Orange County are investigating after a shooting Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 7100 block of Forest City Road around 8:30 p.m. on a shooting call.

Upon arrival, officials found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, according to deputies. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

Suspect information has yet to be released.