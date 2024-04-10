Man shot, killed outside Orlando distribution plant was previously trespassed from the area: deputies

A man who was shot and killed near a distribution plant in Orlando on Tuesday had been previously trespassed from that area, according to deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the victim killed as 65-year-old Christopher Alvin Lee.

On Tuesday, around 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 7500 block of Exchange Drive regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Lee, who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died, deputies said. All parties involved remained at the scene following the shooting.

Deputies said the case remains active and ongoing. Additional details about a potential suspect were not immediately released.

FOX 35 News learned that on November 24, 2023, Orange County deputies responded to the same area regarding Lee after he allegedly threatened an employee, who was tasked to clean up waste on the property, with a box cutter.

When deputies arrived, they learned that Lee had previously received a trespass warning on Nov. 9, according to an arrest report. The trespass warning was in the pocket of his jacket, deputies said.

Lee was taken into custody on that day on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and trespassing on property after warning. Deputies issued him another trespass warning.