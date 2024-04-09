Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say

By Dani Medina
Published  April 9, 2024 3:03pm EDT
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man in his 50s was killed in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. 

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Exchange Drive. 

The man, who has not been identified by deputies, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

All parties involved remain on the scene. 

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing. 

No other details were released at this time. 