Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say

A man in his 50s was killed in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Exchange Drive.

The man, who has not been identified by deputies, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

All parties involved remain on the scene.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

No other details were released at this time.