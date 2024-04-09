Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man in his 50s was killed in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Exchange Drive.
The man, who has not been identified by deputies, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
All parties involved remain on the scene.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.
No other details were released at this time.