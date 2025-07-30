Man shot and killed in Marion County, deputies investigating
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Wednesday morning in Marion County, deputies say.
What we know:
Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said they responded to reports of a shooting around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday at the 17800 block of SE 21st Court, in Summerfield. Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) also responded.
When they arrived at the scene, officials saw a white male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
At this time, investigators have not yet released any details on the events that led up to the shooting or about a possible suspect. The man who was shot and killed has not yet been identified.
What's next:
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
FOX 35 News has reached out to authorities for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).