Man shot, killed found in backyard of Titusville home, police say

Police officers responding to a report of a shooting early Sunday found a man who had been shot in the backyard of a Titusville home, authorities said.

The Titusville Police Department said it happened around 2 a.m. on Coronado Boulevard. The victim, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Police are searching for the suspect(s) who they believe may have known the victim.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to call the police department at (321)264-7800 or can remain anonymous and eligible for a reward up to $5000 by contacting Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.