1 hurt in July 4th road rage shooting blocks from Independence Hall, police say

One person was injured during a Fourth of July road rage shooting that happened just blocks away from Independence Hall, according to police.

Investigators say the shooting happened near the intersection of 2nd and Market streets when people from two vehicles got into a verbal confrontation.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports that the alleged shooter is accused of throwing a drink at the victim's car, then shooting a man in the abdomen and leg.

The victim, a 20-year-old, was taken by police to a Jefferson Hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Two suspects, including the suspected shooter, were arrested by responding officers. Authorities have not identified the alleged shooter and have not reported any charges.

The shooting in Old City, just blocks from Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, comes less than 24 hours after police say a man who was with a woman and baby was shot by a juvenile during a botched robbery attempt.