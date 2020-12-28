Man shot by unknown suspect while making repairs to car, police say

article

A man was fatally shot while repairing a vehicle by a suspect who remains at large, police said.

The Titusville Police Department said that they responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the 500-block of Rock Pit Road in the Forest Park apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

They said that a gunshot victim, identified as 61-year-old Arthur Elbert Starks, was found inside a maroon 2003 Saturn Ion sedan.

The preliminary investigation by police revealed that Starks was making repairs to the vehicle when an unknown suspect shot him and fled the scene. The suspect is said to still be at large.

Detectives ask that anyone with information on this investigation contact police at 321-264-7800. You can also submit tips anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

