Police: 3 teens injured after suspects open fire and flee the scene

Three teens are injured after suspects in an unknown vehicle opened fire on them in Titusville, police said.

The Titusville Police Department said that they are investigating the shooting, which happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday on 3rd Avenue.

They said that officers responded to the scene and located a teen with a gunshot wound. At approximately the same time, they said that two other teens were admitted into a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, possibly connected with the shooting.

Their investigation reportedly revealed that two of the victims were inside a parked vehicle and the third was outside when they were hit. The suspects, which police described as three black males, fired dozens of gunshots from an unidentified vehicle. Other vehicles and residences were also said to have been also struck.

Police said that the vehicle fled the scene and the suspects are still at large.

Detectives ask that anyone with any information contact the police at 321-264-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $5,000 tip.

