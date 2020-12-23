Man shot by Daytona Beach police officer at One Daytona complex dies

A man who was shot by a Daytona Beach police officer last week has died.

Police were responding to a disturbance at the Icon One Apartments at the One Daytona complex on Thursday. Investigators said one of the responding officers shot 25-year-old Andrew Mansilla because he charged at them with a sharp object in his hand.

The whole incident was recorded on a body camera worn by the officer, in which you can hear the officer describing Mansilla as acting "real aggressive," adding, "It looks like he has a knife in his hand. I’m backing away."

Officers said they received a call about two men fighting in a parking lot prior to the shooting. Investigators said this was not the first time officers have had a run-in with Mansilla. He was also arrested last month for allegedly threatening two Daytona International Speedway employees with knives and cutting one of them.

Mansilla was hospitalized in critical condition where he had remained since early Friday morning. A police spokesman confirmed on Wednesday that Mansilla died from his injuries.

The officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

"We will not be releasing any other details for now since FDLE is still actively investigating this incident," said Messod Bendayan with the Daytona Beach Police Department.

