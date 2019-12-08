Arrest made in fatal shooting at DeBary storage unit, deputies say

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office reported on Monday morning that they have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred the night before in DeBary.

They said that just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, a woman called 911 saying that her boyfriend had been shot and killed outside of a warehouse on Highbanks Road. She claimed that 48-year-old Julio Rivera shot her boyfriend in the head while the three of them were sitting inside a storage unit. She then fled the scene but Rivera allegedly followed her back to her vehicle and accompanied her back to the victim's home, stating that he would protect her and her children.

The woman reportedly then took Rivera's gun from him and went to gather her children. Deputies said that Rivera left and went back to the storage unit. This is when the woman made contact with authorities and deputies were able to detain Rivera at the storage unit.

Rivera was reportedly arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is also the subject of an active arrest warrant for parole violation in relation to a previous murder conviction in New York. Deputies said that they believe he had been staying in the DeBary storage unit since October in an effort to avoid arrest on that warrant. He remains in custody with no bond.

Deputies said that they also recovered a significant amount of marijuana, an unknown white powder, and unknown brown substance from the storage unit.

Deputies have not released the name of the victim.

