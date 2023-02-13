Man killed in shooting in Orlando, deputies say

A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in Orlando early Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Shortly before 2 a.m., deputies responded to the area of South Kirkman Road near Colonial Drive regarding a shooting and were told that the man who had been shot had left the area.

Investigators later learned he had been taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is still in its early stages and at this time, they have no suspect information.

The man's identity was not immediately released.