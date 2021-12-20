Man dies after being shot in Longwood parking lot, police say

Longwood police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

It happened late Sunday night when officers responded to a parking lot near the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Evergreen Avenue.

At the scene, investigators said they found a 19-year-old man later identified as Jameson Laguerre.

They said witnesses told them that a dark-color sedan pulled up to Laguerre's car, a person got out and shot Laguerre.

Laguerre was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Longwood Police Department.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.