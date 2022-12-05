School principal dies in apparent suicide at Disneyland

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A man reportedly jumped to his death from a Disneyland parking structure in California Saturday night, according to reports.

FOX 11 confirmed his identity as Christopher Christensen, 51, the principal of William T. Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach, California.

The incident was reported to police around 9 pm local time. Eyewitnesses said the tram service was shut down as a result, and parkgoers had to walk back to their cars as police reported to the scene.

The Orange County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene, police told the outlet. Fox News Digital reached out to Disneyland for comment but did hear back in time for publication.

Christensen reportedly became the school's principal at the beginning of the school year. He served a total of 22 years working as part of the Fountain Valley School District, including as the principal of Roch Courreges Elementary, Fulton Middle School and the since-closed Moiola K-8 School, FOX 11 reported.

The incident comes on the same day as CEO Bob Iger's visit to the theme park. Iger was seen accompanied by Disney Parks Chairmen Josh D’Amaro. Videos on Twitter show Disney guests clapping and cheering for the CEO, with several even speaking to Iger one-on-one.

Iger took over from former CEO Bob Chapek just last month, less than a year after retiring.

"The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period," board Chair Susan Arnold said in a statement.