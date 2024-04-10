Man jogs away after flipping his car multiple times, crashing into Florida auto shop: VIDEO

A man miraculously climbed out of his sunroof, surviving a crash where his car flipped multiple times before pummeling into a Florida auto body shop.

Surveillance footage released by the Lee County Sheriff's Office captures the entire incident on camera.

Around 1:58 a.m., a car is seen losing control quickly before turning on its side and flipping multiple times before crashing into Bonita Auto.

Deputies arrived at the scene thanks to a witness who saw the Ford Explorer lose control after traveling through a roundabout at 80 mph.

As soon as the car comes to a stop on its side, the driver, later identified as Marcos Diego Manuel climbed can be seen climbing out of the sunroof and jogging away from the crash scene.

Deputies said Manuel eventually returned to the scene on a bicycle admitting to being the driver behind the wheel of the Explorer.

He was charged with DUI with a vehicle, DUI with a bicycle, hit and run, two counts of DUI with property damage, and a citation for driving without a driver's license.