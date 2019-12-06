Man injured on carnival ride near Waterford Lakes Town Center

A man was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center after it was reported he was trapped or pinned in a carnival ride in East Orange County.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the incident at 655 N Alafaya Trail, around 5 p.m. The temporary carnival attraction is set up behind the Waterford Lakes Town Center. The worker was freed before crews arrived. His condition was not immediately known.

The small attraction is known as Santa's Winter Wonderland Village, an annual winter festival celebrating Christmas and the holiday season.