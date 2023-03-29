Man in his 30s found shot dead in parking lot in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead in a parking lot late Tuesday night in Orange County.
Deputies responded to the 4300 block of Aqua Vista Drive just before midnight for a shooting call and found the victim in the parking lot, who is believed to be in his 30s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office says there is no suspect information at this time.
