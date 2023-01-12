Man in his 20s dies after being shot in Orlando, deputies say

article

Orange County deputies say a man is dead following a shooting in Orlando.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Lalchandani Way and South John Young Parkway late Wednesday night about a shooting. A short time later, deputies were told that a man in his 20s who had been shot was drive to Kaley Street.

The man was taken from Kaley Street to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies haven't released his name or information about a suspect.

