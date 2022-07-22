Man in his 20s dies after being shot at Orange County apartment complex

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot Thursday night at the West Place Apartments on Sherwood Terrace.

According to information released by the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting call at the complex near West Colonial Drive just before 10pm.

They discovered a man in his 20s had been shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Sheriff's Office say they have no suspect information at this time and that an investigation is underway.