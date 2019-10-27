Man hit, killed by vehicle crossing street in Leesburg

article

Leesburg Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed while cross the street Saturday evening.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 27 and Picciola Road.

Police say 56-year-old Stewart Pantall was crossign Highway 27 and walked into the path of a 2003 Dodge Dakota, driven by 28-year-old Robert Wallace.

Pantall was taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center were he died from his injuries.

Leesburg Police say charges are pending the full outcome of the investigation.