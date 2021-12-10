Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead with gunshot wound in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death.

Deputies responded to the 5900 block of Statler Avenue in reference to an unresponsive man just after 7 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said the man was in his late 20s with a gunshot wound.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officials say the investigation is in the early stages.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 for updates on this story.