Man found dead in golf cart in Lake County, police say

A 59-year-old man was found dead in a golf cart in Lake County, and police are trying to figure out why.

The Lady Lake Police Department said the unresponsive man was found along LaGrande Boulevard on Sunday at around 10 p.m.

There were no signs of foul play, and police said there's no reason the community should be alarmed. The man's cause of death – and the circumstances leading up to it – have yet to be determined.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lady Lake Police Department at 352-751-1565.