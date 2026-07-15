Beloved Winter Park boutique, Tuni, gets a temporary home

The Brief Tuni, a Winter Park clothing boutique, was given 30 days to move their boutique of 40 years. The shop's owners are using the former Miller's Hardware for three months. Miller's Hardware is deciding plans for the property's future.



A longtime Winter Park boutique has found a new home after it had to leave its old one.



Tuni is moving into the old Miller’s Hardware store, which closed after 80 years in business.

What we know:

Inside the space it is a mix of high style meets hardware. It’s a new arrangement in the midst of change.

"It’s not going to be perfect, but it’s going to be different from this and it will work," Tuni owner Paige Blackwelder said.



Tuni had been a staple on Park Avenue in Winter Park for 40 years. That all changed when their landlord chose not to renew their lease.



"Our landlord was ready to sign with a national brand they told us," Blackwelder said. "They didn’t want to talk about a long-term lease with us. And so they gave us 30 days – 30 days to move 40 years out of that space and into this one."

What's next for Miller's Hardware?

With not much time to plan, they called their friends at Miller’s Hardware.

"Big plans are going on on Park Avenue right now," said Bob Canfield, General Manager of Miller’s Hardware. "That’s why they needed a new place to go to and they asked us and Steve thought about it and thought about it, and then he said why not, we’re gonna be here, we’re empty, we have the space and we welcomed them."



The family-run Miller’s Hardware announced in April that they would be closing after 80 years. So the liquidation sale began, and now the big warehouse is mostly empty with just a few short aisles of items left – all marked 75% off.

Tuni's plans for the future

Now Tuni signs are up, and new plans are drawn for what the space could soon look like.



"We are busy in here arranging the furniture, getting things set up," Blackwelder said. "Pretty soon this place will transform. There will be shoes all over this table, there will be jewelry in the towers and clothing over here. So it will look great. And there will be dressing rooms over here too. So there will be lots of things. But it’s going to take a lot to make a hardware store to look like a boutique."

A temporary location

However, this new location for Tuni isn’t permanent.



They only have three months to set up shop and then need to move on again.



"Hopefully we will find a new home soon," Blackwelder said.



Their dream is to be back on Park Ave., but for now just a stone’s throw away on Fairbanks Ave., Tuni will be reopening sometime next week inside of Miller’s Hardware.